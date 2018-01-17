And baby makes four for Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio!

The Australian-born supermodel and Erth Jewelry CEO gave birth to the couple’s second child, a baby girl named Gia “Gigi” Leblane Clark, on Monday, Jan. 15, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Trunfio and the Grammy-winning musician — whose also share son Zion Rain, 3 — welcomed their daughter at 4:44 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“Gia is named after my late father, Giuseppe Antonio Trunfio, who passed away from cancer,” Trunfio tells PEOPLE.

The couple told E! News, “Gary and I are humbled to announce the arrival of our healthy and incredibly stunning daughter into the world on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, of course, Zion is so excited to be a big brother. We are so grateful to Dr. Crane and nurses at Cedars for such an incredible birth experience.”

“[We] feel so lucky to have a daughter, and to bring a little girl into the world during such empowering times, the future is bright for women,” they added. “We are so in love with her and cannot wait for the world to meet her.”

“Gary and I are so humbled to announce we will be graced with the presence of a daughter in 2018,” Trunfio told PEOPLE in October. “We cannot wait for her arrival and to extend the ever-growing love of our family.”

The new mother of two, 31, documented her growing baby bump on Instagram throughout her pregnancy, sharing numerous images from a maternity photo shoot in December.

“To bring another girl into the world 😍 can’t wait to meet you young queen 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,” she captioned a black and white picture where she’s cradling her stomach while standing in a scenic field.

After welcoming Zion in January 2015, the longtime couple wed in April 2016 in front of a small group of family and friends at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

And since their son’s birth, Clark and Trunfio have been committed to instilling solid values in him. “We are very conscious of the time we are up against right now,” Trunfio told MyDomaine in June.

“If Gary and I can teach Zion one thing, it would be compassion,” she added. “Compassion is such a strong and grounding virtue that doesn’t just better you but also the people and world around you.”