Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio are adding a little girl to the mix!

The Australian-born supermodel is pregnant with her and Clark’s second child, a rep confirms to PEOPLE. The spouses’ daughter on the way is due in January.

“Gary and I are so humbled to announce we will be graced with the presence of a daughter in 2018,” Trunfio, 31, tells PEOPLE. “We cannot wait for her arrival and to extend the ever-growing love of our family.”

Trunfio and her musician husband, 33, are already parents to a 2½-year-old son named Zion Rain.

After welcoming their son in January 2015, the longtime couple tied the knot in April 2016 in front of an intimate group of family and friends, at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

Their wedding party included Trunfio’s fellow Australian models Jessica Gomes and Gemma Ward — the former of whom carried little Zion down the aisle. Clark’s groomsmen included his drummer, Johnny Radelat, and guitarist Eric Zapata.

“This was my favorite part of the day,” Trunfio told Brides of the couple’s exchange of vows. “I loved reading my vows and hearing Gary read his.”

Trunfio posed for Elle Australia‘s June 2015 issue, which featured a cover photo of herself breastfeeding her son. Following the feedback she received from the photo, she dished on both her passion for the importance of normalizing breastfeeding, as well as the challenges that come along with the practice.

This past June, Trunfio opened up to MyDomaine about how motherhood has changed her. “Being a mother is so important because everything you do reflects on your child and who your child will grow up to be,” she said.

“Yes, I’m a very driven woman. I have companies and so many projects on the horizon, but the things I do won’t ever overshadow my greatest role, which is being a good mother.”

Of pregnancy and body image, she added, “Going through pregnancy and then birth definitely changes your relationship with your body. … I barely shower or look in the mirror anymore. Yet, I have never felt so beautiful. Loving my son and being present for my family, giving them 100 percent of me, makes me feel truly, deeply beautiful.”

And the couple are committed to raising their children to consider the world around them. “We are very conscious of the time we are up against right now,” Trunfio told MyDomaine.

“If Gary and I can teach Zion one thing, it would be compassion. Compassion is such a strong and grounding virtue that doesn’t just better you but also the people and world around you.”