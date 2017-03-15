A New 'Lovepup!' Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Reflects on Impending Motherhood at Nine Months Pregnant

Baby’s almost here!

Gal Gadot shared a #nofiltermoment on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing a black Wonder Woman T-shirt while she palmed her growing baby bump.

The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star reflected on being nine months pregnant, writing, “Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.”

#Nofiltermoment

“Could not be more grateful to the universe,” she added. “Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.”

The actress, 31, is currently gearing up for the premiere of the long-anticipated Wonder Woman film, which also stars Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

This is Gadot’s second child with husband Yaron Versano. The two announced the pregnancy on Gadot’s Instagram account in November, writing, “So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime.”

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

Gadot and Versano welcomed their first child, daughter Alma, in 2011. The actress made a splash in January at the Golden Globes red carpet when she showed off her growing baby bump.

Donning a plunging black and silver gown, the expectant mom looked radiant on the red carpet.

“Thank you @muglerofficial and @tiffanyandco for making me ready to rock the red carpet #goldenglobes #redcarpet #fashion #fun,” she wrote on Instagram.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, premieres in theaters nationwide June 2.