Celeb Parents Share Hilariously Relatable Stories About Their Kids

KELLY CLARKSON

Parenthood is stressful — but sometimes those moments are balanced by some pretty hilarious incidents, like the time Clarkson's 3-year-old daughter River told her mom to "piss off" during her bedtime routine. "I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? First of all, we don't hang out with British people … where did you learn that?' " Clarkson recalled to PEOPLE. "And she said 'Harry Potter,' and I said, 'Okay, well, that's Mommy's fault' — I owned it for her. I even gave her an out, you know?"

Regardless, the singer laid down the law and told River she couldn't say the phrase again or she'd take Harry Potter away. So what did the little girl do? Mouth it instead — which didn't quite work, but her mom appreciated the effort. "I mean, you've gotta respect it because she [technically] didn't say it!" Clarkson said.