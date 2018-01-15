Babies
Celeb Parents Share Hilariously Relatable Stories About Their Kids
Kids say (and do) the funniest things
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
JANA KRAMER
The country singer and actress documented a little construction project happening in her backyard as her husband Mike Caussin — with whom she recently renewed her wedding vows — and their daughter Jolie Rae, 2 this month, built a house for the family’s two dogs. And after a long day being "Daddy’s little helper," Jolie decided to take a break and quench her thirst — with water from the dog bowl.
"You're not a doggy," Kramer told her little girl, joking that she'll show this video to her daughter's future boyfriends.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Kardashian West has been candid about her kids' sibling rivalry, explaining to Ellen DeGeneres that North, 4, is still jealous of her little brother Saint, 2. "When I was breastfeeding him, [North] was so jealous I had to get a little milk box and put it in the other bra with a straw so she would drink and he would drink," Kardashian West revealed. "She's so jealous. It's crazy. The things you do."
KELLY CLARKSON
Parenthood is stressful — but sometimes those moments are balanced by some pretty hilarious incidents, like the time Clarkson's 3-year-old daughter River told her mom to "piss off" during her bedtime routine. "I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? First of all, we don't hang out with British people … where did you learn that?' " Clarkson recalled to PEOPLE. "And she said 'Harry Potter,' and I said, 'Okay, well, that's Mommy's fault' — I owned it for her. I even gave her an out, you know?"
Regardless, the singer laid down the law and told River she couldn't say the phrase again or she'd take Harry Potter away. So what did the little girl do? Mouth it instead — which didn't quite work, but her mom appreciated the effort. "I mean, you've gotta respect it because she [technically] didn't say it!" Clarkson said.
TINA FEY
While the 30 Rock star has always been super-cool in our eyes, her eldest daughter Alice, 12, isn't easily impressed. Alice spent her summer vacation binging iconic comedy shows like The Andy Griffith Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, according to her famous mom. And when it was time to start up another series, Alice asked Fey what she should watch. "I was like, 'Well, you're 12 now. A lot of people like 30 Rock,' " she recounted to Seth Meyers. "So she goes to watch 30 Rock, and she watched a couple and she came back out to me and she was like, 'It's too weird for me.' "
At first the Saturday Night Live alumna thought Alice's feelings stemmed from Fey having to "pretend to be in love with somebody who wasn't daddy." But the 12-year-old quickly clarified: "No, it's just too weird for me."
BLAKE LIVELY
When it came to figuring out Halloween costumes, 2½-year-old James, Lively's daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds, had the perfect idea. "My daughter suggested that our youngest should be Mike Wazowski, so I thought, 'Great, we are all going to get to be different characters from Monsters, Inc.,' " the mother of two told PEOPLE. "But then she suggested the baby be Mike and that she gets to be Cinderella."
"Or that she gets to be Moana and the baby gets to be Hei Hei," Lively continued. "Or she gets to be Anna [from Frozen], and so you would think the baby gets to be Elsa. No, the baby gets to be the gecko from Tangled. Basically, the baby gets to be the goofy animal sidekick, while our daughter gets to be the princess."
JAMES VAN DER BEEK
When he asked his daughter, Annabel, what she saw as the pair stood in front one of his billboards for What Would Diplo Do?, the toddler turned her attention to something else. "Tough to impress a 3 year-old with your #WWDD billboard when it's next to one for Cars 3," Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram.
ZOË SALDANA
As they get older, Saldana's 3-year-old twin boys, Cy and Bowie, are getting more creative with their ploys for new toys — and it sounds like nothing is more effective than laying on the guilt when Mom has to go work for the day. "Sometimes when I'm getting ready to leave to go to work, they get a little anxious," Saldana explained to PEOPLE. "They're like, 'No, Mommy, I'll put on my zapatos and I’ll come with you.' And I go, 'You can't, Mommy has to go to work.' " That's the moment they hit her with the doe eyes. "They'll go, 'Mommy bring toys?' Which basically means, 'You get to come back if you bring me a surprise,' " she recounted with a laugh.
MOLLY SIMS
The actress and model told PEOPLE she has "that's my kid" moments because her little girl Scarlett May, 2, can't seem to keep her clothes on. "It's so funny because my mom used to say this about me, that I could never keep my clothes on," Sims said in a Celeb Parents Get Real segment. "[Scarlett] is constantly naked." The mother of three added: "She answered the door … buck naked. And I think it's payback."
DJ KHALED
In case you missed it, DJ Khaled's 1-year-old son Asahd is very involved in all aspects of his famous dad's career — from starring alongside Khaled in music videos and at award shows to serving as executive producer on Khaled's album, Grateful. "When we did Beyoncé and JAY-Z's song 'Shining,' he [moves his head] and goes [opens mouth]. When he does that, those are smash-hit records," Khaled told Jimmy Kimmel of what his son brings to their studio sessions. He added: "Believe it or not, the poops and throw-ups are super blessings. Those are actually the real good ones. He actually threw up on me when we were mixing 'Shining' … That's a blessing."