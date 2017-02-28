An Instant Shoe-in! Freshly Picked Announces ‘Significant Departure’ from Famous Mini Moccasins – Adorable Mary Janes

Celebrities have flocked to baby and toddler shoe label Freshly Picked for all their little ones’ moccasin needs since its inception, but now the brand is expanding into a whole new vertical.

“I’m so excited to be introducing the gorgeous, versatile, and functional Mary Jane to the Freshly Picked line,” company founder and CEO Susan Petersen says in a press release.

“Up to this point, Freshly Picked’s focus has been on baby moccasins alone,” she continues. “Our handmade leather baby shoes have always had fringe. But that changes with the Mary Jane, an entirely new product to allow for more styling possibilities.”

The Utah-based company’s new shoes are offered in Rose Gold, Ebony, Platinum and Blush varieties, and are “a significant departure from the brand’s famous fringed moccasins,” according to the press release.

“The dressier Mary Jane still features the same benefits Freshly Picked customers have come to love – they are soft-soled, made of premium 100 percent leather and have an easy-on elastic opening that keeps them secure on baby and toddler feet,” the release continues.

Celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Rob Kardashian, Sara Rue and Ayesha Curry are huge fans of the brand, with the latter having collaborated with them multiple times in the past to to bring unique collections to consumers.

“We’ve committed to be there for every step of your baby’s early years and the Mary Jane is such a meaningful extension to that mission,” Petersen says.

Freshly Picked’s Mary Janes are available on their website now, retailing for $60.