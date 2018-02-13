Fredrik Eklund Describes How Having Children Felt 'Like Walking Into The Light'

For Fredrik Eklund, the arduous journey toward fatherhood means that there isn’t much he misses about the time beforehand.

The Million Dollar Listing: New York star is featured alongside husband Derek Kaplan and their 11-week-old twins Fredrik Jr. and Milla in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, with Eklund opening up about their new lives as fathers.

“I don’t really miss life before … it’s like walking into the light,” the Swedish-born real-estate broker, 40, tells PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real. “And then I look back [and] it was very dark.”

“I was happy — it was a good life — but no, I don’t want to go backwards in life. I wanna move forward, I wanna look forward,” he adds, musing, “Maybe I should have more kids.”

Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan with twins Fredrik Jr. and Milla Allison Michael Orenstein

Notably, Eklund and Kaplan have been through the wringer on their path toward becoming dads since their 2013 wedding. In 2015, the couple hired a surrogate, who became pregnant with twins, but she suffered a miscarriage during her first trimester.

A year later, they tried again — and that same surrogate became pregnant for a second time, but sadly miscarried once more.

Now that Eklund is finally a father, he doesn’t want to waste any time exposing his children to the world around them. “I already want to travel [but] they’re too young,” he laments. “We have to wait [until] 3 months, all the shots and all that.”

“I can’t wait to show them,” continues the proud dad. “Asia, Paris, London, Africa. Sweden — can you imagine when I take Milla and Freddy back home to Sweden? Oh my God. There’s so many places.”

Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan with twins Fredrik Jr. and Milla Allison Michael Orenstein

Whether the babies take after Eklund, painter Kaplan or forge their own paths in life, the Bravo star just wants them to pursue what makes them happy.

“To dare to do what they really want to do with their lives,” he replies when asked about his greatest wish for his children. “To [not] listen too much to other people — or me, God forbid. Just to do something they are really passionate about.”