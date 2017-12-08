Fredrik Eklund Shares Sweet Snap of His Twins: 'I Didn't Know I Could Love This Much'

Milla and Fredrik are ready for their close-up!

The newborn twins of Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Fredrik Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan starred in their first solo photo on Eklund’s Instagram account Thursday, wearing matching outfits while cuddled close together.

“So peaceful … wrapped next to one another they often fall sleep nose against nose,” Eklund, 40, captioned the aww-inspiring shot. “I sit for hours but somehow it feels like minutes and I just listen to their little noises.”

Added the proud new dad, “They’ve already turned gravity completely upside down for us as the new center of everything … The difficult journey here was so worth it and all happened for a reason — thank God we didn’t give up! I didn’t know I could love this much. 👸🤴”

The babies were born on Nov. 28 via surrogate, and although this is the first photo Eklund has shared of them alone, the twins have starred with their dads on social media a few times since their birth.

“We’re so in love with them. There really are no words,” Eklund captioned a Saturday snap of the beautiful family of four. “I still cry often … just looking at them, feeding them, kissing them. They’re so perfect, they really are everything. I still can’t believe it.”

He added, “Today Milla and Freddy are four days old. My promise to them is to always love them and make them proud. #grateful”

Daddyhood 😍

Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world. 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦

Milla and Fredrik’s debut was long-awaited by their dads, who celebrated the babies on the way with a super-chic N.Y.C. baby shower and put in the advance work to stock up on clothes, shoes, stuffed animals and more.

“First day back at work after the arrival of the kids,” Eklund captioned a Monday photo of himself in a high-rise, gazing out the window at the Big Apple city skyline.

“As hard as it was to leave them still sleeping in the morning, everything has a new purpose now,” he wrote. “I’m gonna make them proud of big papa, and take this real estate thing to the next level for my👸🤴”