Fredrik Eklund Celebrates the Baptism of His 'Little Angels,' Twins Milla and Fredrik

Milla and Fredrik Jr. are baptized!

The twin children of Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan looked too cute for words in a new snap shared by Eklund over the weekend.

Dressed in all white (including the blankets they were wrapped in!), the babies sported matching pink shoes, with a sweet floral headband for Milla, as Eklund leaned in to plant a kiss on Fredrik Jr.’s forehead.

“The little angels got baptized today ❤️,” the proud dad, 40, captioned the memorable moment featuring the twins, who turn 6 weeks old on Tuesday.

Snowed in daddies ❄️ A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:29am PST

Since their Nov. 28 birth, the real-estate pro has shared a bevy of photos of his son and daughter to social media, from the pro to the candid.

“These two miracles turn one month today!” Eklund wrote to accompany a snap of the couple holding the twins while posing in from of a Christmas tree. “Happy Holidays from FreDerek and the kids 👸🤴”

He captioned a recent photo of his baby girl wrapped snuggly and making a funny face, “Say hiii to Milla 👸.”

Friday night cuddles A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Dec 15, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

The little angels got baptized today ❤️ A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Ahead of the babies’ arrival, Eklund opened up to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple faced on their journey to becoming dads together after the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages. (Kaplan is also dad to son Kai, 8.)

“It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn’t allowed to,” he said in August. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed.”

Of his husband, Eklund praised that he has “been mindful and reminded me that what we’re going through has been hard, but you can’t just take the good without the bad. It’s all of it — the entirety of it is what makes it so amazing.”