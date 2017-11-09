Fredrik Eklund is anxiously awaiting the arrival of his twins, but he’s got two important things at the ready.

The Million Dollar Listing New York star shared a sweet photo of the nursery his son and daughter will share when they are born, complete with embroidered pillows showcasing their names: Milla and Fredrik, alongside pink and blue bunny blankets.

We’re ready for you now… 🍼 A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:03am PST

“We’re ready for you now… 🍼,” Eklund wrote in the caption of the photo.

The father-to-be, 40, is expecting his twins with husband Derek Kaplan via surrogate this month. The two hosted a baby shower in Manhattan’s Rainbow Room in October.

The couple revealed to PEOPLE in August that they were expecting twins after suffering heartbreak from multiple miscarriages in the past.

Baby shower! 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦 #grateful A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

“It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn’t allowed to,” Eklund told PEOPLE. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed.”

Despite difficulties, the two overcame them with Kaplan taking “the lead” on trying one more time, as Eklund said. Kaplan is also dad to 7-year-old Kai.

He added, “He’s also really been mindful and reminded me that what we’re going through has been hard, but you can’t just take the good without the bad. It’s all of it — the entirety of it is what makes it so amazing.”

As for their new additions, Eklund said he was as excited as ever.

“They’re little angels,” he said. “I just can’t wait to finally hold them. I think about them every minute of the day.”