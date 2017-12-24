Tyler Hubbard is a dad!

The Florida Georgia Line singer, 30, and his wife Hayley welcomed their first child on Saturday, Dec. 23, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Olivia Rose Hubbard was born in Nashville at 4:56 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. She measured 19¼ inches long.

“We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us,” the proud new dad tells PEOPLE.

He adds, “Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

Tyler, Olivia Rose and Hayley Hubbard Nathan Chapman

The couple exclusively revealed their baby news to PEOPLE back in June and dished on some of the things they were looking forward to with their new addition.

“There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn,” Tyler said. “Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.”

This is the first child for the spouses, who married back in July 2015 — and the pregnancy was anything but boring.

The “Cruise” singer and his wife revealed that they were having a boy back in June during a Dirt Bikes or Diamonds party, but were thrown a curve ball when they found out they were actually expecting a daughter.

“Gods got jokes…..After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” Tyler explained on Instagram back in August. “…So many emotions but really excited about this next chapter…”

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Justin Mrusek

Hayley and Tyler Hubbard Justin Mrusek

Back when they first made their pregnancy announcement, the adorable couple raved about each other and the type of parents that they think each other will be.

“He’s going to be the really fun parent. But also the [disciplinarian], I’m hoping,” Hayley told PEOPLE. “He says he will be, but I’m really going to hold him to that.”

She further praised her husband, “He’s going to be the best. He’s just the most loving, helpful guy. I’m so lucky to have him as my husband.”

Tyler echoed his wife’s sentiments saying, “Hayley is going to be the best mom. She’s so caring, loving … and it’s a beautiful thing. I’ve seen it since the first time I met her.”

And as they counted down the days until they would meet their baby girl, the pair posed for a series of gorgeous pregnancy photos.

The Hubbards posed shirtless as they gazed down at Hayley’s baby bump, while in another photo Tyler bent down to kiss his smiling wife’s stomach, which was exposed by a black turtleneck crop top.