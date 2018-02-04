Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Daughter Chicago Makes First Appearance in Kylie's Baby Reveal Video

Cute baby alert!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner shared the first glimpse of Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s newborn daughter Chicago West with the world — in a video the 20-year-old mother posted after announcing the birth of her own baby girl.

Near the end of the video, which Jenner sweetly titled “To Our Daughter,” Kardashian West sat by her younger sister while the Lip Kit mogul held Chicago.

“She looks completely different,” Jenner exclaimed. “She’s so little.”

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Off-camera, Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods could be heard asking the reality star if she and her husband had decided on a name for their child yet.

“I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” Kardashian West replied.

“I love Chicago,” Jenner added.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

The snap comes less than a month after the baby girl’s birth via surrogate on January 15. Chicago was born at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE back in September that the West family’s baby on the way would be another girl. The parents already share Saint, 2, and North, 4½.

Kardashian West herself confirmed the sex of her little one during a November visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that North was already calling her unborn sibling “Baby Sister.”

Of the cherry-blossom-themed soirée she’d then just recently enjoyed, the KKW Beauty mogul told Ellen DeGeneres, “My daughter thinks she’s tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, ‘You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want [North] to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it.’ ”

Kim Kardashian West Jen Atkin/Instagram

One person who may have known the new baby girl’s name before anyone else in the family? Family matriarch Kris Jenner — as well as the folks at Burt’s Bees Baby, who sent the proud grandmother nine sets of mini pajamas for her growing family.

Kris, 62, shared a photo of the sleepwear bundles in November — most of which were visibly personalized with the name of her current grandchildren, with three extra sets in the back that were presumably for the babies on the way.

“I went on their website and they were all sold out, so I called the company and said, ‘Come on, don’t you guys have a few left?’ And that’s what they sent!” Kris told Steve Harvey in November.