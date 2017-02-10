Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan Says He Can Sing 'Every Line' from Frozen

Like many parents with young children, Jamie Dornan has fallen victim to the kid-pleasing power (and countless repeat viewings) of Disney’s animated hit, Frozen.

“Oh my God are you kidding me? I could act the whole bloody thing out for you right now,” Dornan tells PEOPLE, when asked if he’d been introduced to the film through his daughters Phoebe, 1, and Dulcie, 3.

“And I could sing every bloody line of every song. Trolls is the [popular] one at the moment with our 3-year-old. In the car, we just listen to Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing at us on every family journey we go on at the moment, which is kind of fun and really kind of awful at the same time, once it’s the 70th time of the week.”

When the Fifty Shades Darker star isn’t catering to the movie-watching preferences of his daughters, Dornan says he and his wife Amelia Warner enjoy a bit of binge-watching.

“We’ve got quite a good cinema setup in our house for watching movies,” he says. “But we’re like everyone else, [we watch] Netflix and Downton [Abbey] and we very easily binge when the kids are asleep.”

But does Mrs. Dornan have any interest in seeing her husband in his Fifty Shades films?

“It’s totally her choice, if she wants to, but I don’t imagine why she’d want to see it,” he says. “Yeah, I’m not going to tell her what she can and can’t do, I’m very un-Christian-like in that way but no, I don’t think she has any plans to see it.”

