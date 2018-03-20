Fetty Wap has become a father for the seventh time, welcoming a son just two months after he welcomed a daughter with ex Alexis Skyy.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, and the baby’s mother Lezhae Zeona already share a daughter together, Zaviera Maxwell, who is almost 3.

Zeona shared a video of herself with her baby boy on Instagram Live which was captured by another social media account. She appeared to be in a hospital bed while her son was wrapped in a blue and white blanket as she kissed his forehead.

The rapper has not shared the news on any of his social media accounts at the time of publishing.

The “Trap Queen” star also welcomed a daughter Alaiya Grace, who was born three months premature in January. The little girl remains in hospital.

As news broke about Fetty’s newest addition, Skyy, gave fans shared a picture her daughter saying the countdown to her release is now on. The baby still requires help breathing and is using a feeding tube.

“I swear being your mother is the best thing that happen to me the countdown begins,” she wrote on Twitter

I swear being your mother is the best thing that happen to me 💗 the count down begins pic.twitter.com/PGTYDD5uN8 — alexis skyy 🦋 (@alexiis_skyy) March 20, 2018

In early January, Skyy confirmed her daughter had been born during her Instagram Story, showing a nano preemie diaper.

“Her little diaper,” she wrote. Developed with NICU nurses and neonatal therapists, nano preemie diapers are made explicitly for babies weighing less than two pounds and designed to protect fragile skin, while promoting healthy growth and development.

“My water did break,” Skyy said in an Instagram Live video from her hospital bed before Alaiya’s birth, where Fetty Wap was present.

The new mom explained that both she and the rapper were “preemie” babies, telling the camera, “They’re gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She’s okay, she’s fine.”

Aside from his daughter with Skyy and the two children he shares with Zeona, Fetty has a son named Aydin Zoovier, 6, a daughter Khari Barbie, 2, who is just over a month older than his other daughter, Amani, and just a few months older than yet another daughter, Lauren.