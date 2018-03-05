After Welcoming Daughter 3 Months Early, Alexis Skyy Shares First Photo of Baby with Fetty Wap

Just like her model mama, little Alaiya Grace is a natural in front of the camera.

Despite being hooked up to a respirator, the 8-week-old daughter of Fetty Wap and ex Alexis Skyy is flashing a huge smile in the first photo of her face her proud mom tweeted on Sunday.

“My happy princess i love you forever 💗,” wrote Skyy, 23, alongside the image.

Alaiya was born three months premature in early January, with her mom announcing her arrival on Instagram by showing a nano preemie diaper — made explicitly for babies weighing less than two pounds and designed to protect fragile skin, while promoting healthy growth and development.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My happy princess i love you forever 💗 pic.twitter.com/Vfx7uA9z1t — alexis skyy 🦋 (@alexiis_skyy) March 4, 2018

RELATED: Fetty Wap’s Ex Alexis Skyy Holds Their Daughter for the First Time After Her Premature Birth

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star also explained that both she and the rapper, 26, were “preemie” babies, telling the camera, “They’re gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She’s okay, she’s fine.”

“She’s healthy, that’s all that matters to me,” Skyy added of her daughter. “She’s like three months early, so I don’t know.”

Alexis Skyy and daughter Alaiya Alexis Skyy/Instagram

RELATED: Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy Welcome Daughter Alaiya

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Skyy shared a second photo on Twitter Monday, showing her sweet baby girl sound asleep, wrapped in pink and purple blankets and wearing a purple-and-gold knit cap. She captioned the adorable snap with a simple red heart emoji.

On Jan. 25, baby Alaiya enjoyed her first snuggle session with her mama in a video Alexis shared to Instagram. While holding her daughter close, the model said, “Who’s Mommy’s princess? I love you.”