Fetty Wap is a dad once more.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, has welcomed a baby girl named Alaiya with ex Alexis Skyy. The new mom confirmed her daughter was born prematurely on her Instagram Story Friday, showing a nano preemie diaper. “Her little diaper,” she wrote.

Developed with NICU nurses and neonatal therapists, nano preemie diapers are made explicitly for babies weighing less than two pounds and designed to protect fragile skin, while promoting healthy growth and development.

“My water did break,” Skyy said in an Instagram Live video from her hospital bed before Alaiya’s birth, where Fetty Wap was present.

The new mom explained that both she and the rapper were “preemie” babies, telling the camera, “They’re gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She’s okay, she’s fine.”

“She’s healthy that’s all that matters to me,” Skyy said of her daughter. “She’s like three months early, so I don’t know.”

“The goal is to keep her in there but once your water breaks it kinda is hard,” continued the model and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star.

Alaiya is the first child for Skyy, while Fetty Wap is a father to three children aside from Alaiya, with a baby boy reportedly on the way with Lezhae Zeona. The two already share daughter Zaviera, 2½.

Skyy, 23, announced her pregnancy in September on Instagram Stories. Since then, she has been posting a bevy of maternity snaps highlighting her growing belly.

“Alaiya’s mommy,” she captioned a mirror selfie from earlier this week.