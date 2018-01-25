Little Alaiya Grace is hitting those milestones!

The baby girl of rapper Fetty Wap and his ex Alexis Skyy enjoyed her first snuggle session with her mama on Thursday, wrapped in a blanket and wearing a pink knit cap while Skyy held her close.

“Who’s Mommy’s princess?” Skyy, 23, said in the heartwarming clip shared to her Instagram account, unable to restrain a happy giggle.

“I love you,” she added, gazing down at little Alaiya and planting a gentle kiss on her head while the baby girl flexed her tiny fingers.

Alaiya was born three months prematurely on Jan. 4, weighing less than 2 lbs., as evidenced by a photo of her nano preemie diaper Skyy shared to social media.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Alexis Skyy/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

On Wednesday, Skyy shared with her followers that she would be able to cuddle with Alaiya (who’s still in the NICU) the next day, writing on her Instagram Story, “I can’t wait to hold my baby tomorrow I’m so excited.”

She added, tacking on five smiling emojis, “Kangaroo time.”

Alexis Skyy's tattoo in honor of her daughter Alexis Skyy/Instagram

Alexis Skyy's Jan. 24 Instagram Story Alexis Skyy/Instagram

FROM PEOPLETV: Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Was Very Superstitious About Her Pregnancy: “I Didn’t Want to Jinx It”



RELATED: “1 Step Closer to Going Home!” Shaun T Celebrates as His Premature Twin Sons Leave the NICU

Alaiya is the first child for the model and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star. Fetty Wap is a father to five kids aside from Alaiya, with a baby boy on the way with Lezhae Zeona. The two already share daughter Zaviera, 2½.

Skyy explained on Instagram ahead of Alaiya’s birth that both she and the 26-year-old rapper were “preemie” babies, telling the camera, “They’re gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She’s okay, she’s fine.”