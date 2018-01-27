Fergie Takes Her Son Axl to The Four Set For 'Bring Your Cool Kid to Work Day'

As a busy working mother of one, Fergie found a great – and adorable – way to spend more time with her son and get her work done.

The “Life Goes On” singer, 42, took her 4-year-old son Axl Jack with her while she filmed for her new singing show The Four. Fergie shared a sweet montage of the pair’s day on Twitter, which featured her son dancing to some of the music that was being played.

“Bring your cool kid to work day,” she tweeted, as the montage played “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.

But she better be careful, as Axl might soon be able to take her job with the tot showing off some serious talent.

From dancing to taking over the director’s chair and even encouraging the show’s stars, Axl had it down.

Bring your cool kid to work day ❣️👩‍👦❣️ pic.twitter.com/tkoQSBtc8w — Fergie (@Fergie) January 27, 2018

The Black Eyed Peas member shares Axl with ex Josh Duhamel.

Fergie also discussed how she kept up a healthy work-life balance.

“As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules, I’m constantly having to have boundaries, make sure that all of those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired Mom!” she said.

She added, “I’ve always worked all my life so I kind of have gotten used to balancing and trying to balance it all. The thing that I would like to get more of in 2018 is a little bit more me time, just to chill.”