Fergie's Son Dresses as Harry Potter to Celebrate His Mom: 'Most Magical Birthday Gift Ever'

Fergie received the “most magical birthday gift ever” thanks to her 4½-year-old son Axl Jack.

The “London Bridge” singer turned 43 on Tuesday and to celebrate, Axl dressed up for his mom in a Harry Potter costume complete with a Hogwarts robe, tie, wand and lightning-bolt mark.

“My most magical birthday gift ever,” Fergie (neé Stacy Ann Ferguson) captioned a shot of her only child in his wizarding outfit, adding the hashtag “#AxlJack.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Fergie told PEOPLE exclusively that she genuinely enjoys celebrating her birthday because Axl keeps her feeling youthful.

“I don’t get depressed on birthdays. For me it doesn’t have that negative connotation in my life. I always feel young at heart,” she said. “I have a big imagination and I play with my kid. We’re imagining things and playing. I’m not afraid to be playful in my mind. For me a number is a number. It’s not that big of a deal.”

It’s not just being playful in her mind, though, as Fergie and Axl have plenty of physical play time together.

“At home, we watch movies and play,” she added. “I’ll get my clip-on extensions and put them together and make this really long piece of hair that goes all the way across the room. We pretend that I’m Rapunzel and he’s the prince that climbs up to my bed.”

Fergie and son Axl Slaven Vlasic/Getty

It’s been a year of highs and lows for Fergie. In September, she released her second studio album, Double Duchess — the same month she and Josh Duhamel exclusively revealed to PEOPLE they had split after eight years of marriage.

A hosting gig on Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom and a controversial performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at February’s NBA All-Star Game followed.

Bring your cool kid to work day ❣️👩‍👦❣️ pic.twitter.com/tkoQSBtc8w — Fergie (@Fergie) January 27, 2018

But no matter what has happened, Fergie’s always been able to balance it all — even taking Axl with her to work every now and then.

“As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules,” she told reporters during a TCA panel in January. “I’m constantly having to have boundaries, make sure that all of those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired mom!”

The singer added, “I’ve always worked all my life so I kind of have gotten used to balancing and trying to balance it all. The thing that I would like to get more of in 2018 is a little bit more me time, just to chill.”