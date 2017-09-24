Fergie Shares Video of Her Adorable ‘Date Night’ With 4-Year-Old Son Axl Jack

On Sunday, Fergie posted a video montage of the sweet date night she shared with her 4-year-old son Axl Jack during a trip to see the musical version of Aladdin.

“Date night with Axl Jack seeing @aladdin” Fergie, 42, captioned the moment.

In the video, Axl can be seen backstage admiring all the treasures Aladdin found in the desert cave, including the magic lamp the genie popped out of, while “Enchanté (Carine)” — the song from Fergie’s new album which features Axl on it — plays in the background.

Holding a lamp of his own, Axl even tries rubbing it to see if a genie would come out to grant him three wishes, but the only thing that happened was that Axl looked adorable while doing it.

At a VIP screening of her visual album in New York, Fergie told PEOPLE that Ax was “the literal sun I revolve around.”

She also talked about the two cameos he makes on her Double Duchess album. He adorably sings the opening lines to “Enchanté (Carine)” and makes a small cameo at the end of the visually arresting video for “A Little Work.”

“It was just really natural. We had planned to just film it whether he wanted to come or not — I just missed my son and wanted him to come to set!” Fergie said.

“I was like, ‘Well, we can walk out of the church with him or not, depending on what mood Axl is in. If he’s crying and he doesn’t want to do it, then we won’t do it!’ But he was completely into it, we just made it like a play date,” she added. “We play all the time at home in several costumes per day, so for us it was just another activity. We have a lot of good times!”

Fergie recently announced her split from husband Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage.

On the timing of the split, Fergie admitted that it was “getting a little weird” for the two of them to pretend to still be together, but they’re still “great friends” and continue to co-parent Axl.