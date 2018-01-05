Fergie on Motherhood and Having More Kids in the Future: 'Never Say Never'

Newly single Fergie is open to the possibility of having more kids.

The singer, 42, told reporters during a TCA panel for her new Fox singing competition series The Four on Thursday that while she wasn’t thinking of expanding her family anytime soon, she wasn’t completely closed off to the idea.

“You never know. I never say never. It’s definitely a new year and the circumstances are — new!” Fergie said. “So, right now I’m not thinking about that because I’ve got so much on my plate and I’m just trying to be the best Mom for my little Punky Pie — That’s what I call him — He’s my little Punky Pie — I call him Punky, because he loves pumpkin pie!”

The former Black Eyed Peas member is already mother to 4-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel, who she shares with actor and ex Josh Duhamel.

Fergie also discussed how she kept up a healthy work-life balance.

“As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules, I’m constantly having to have boundaries, make sure that all of those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired Mom!” she said.

Fergie said she keeps a Google calendar that is color-coordinated to help her manage her busy career along with her responsibilities as a parent.

“Spending time with Axl, just he and I is different than having a play date and him being around other kids so that’s got to balance out as well,” she explained. “They’re different dynamics to each of the categories.There’s never a dull moment, let’s put it that way, so if you’re a person that likes excitement than you will be very busy.”

She added, “I’ve always worked all my life so I kind of have gotten used to balancing and trying to balance it all. The thing that I would like to get more of in 2018 is a little bit more me time, just to chill.”

The Four premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox.