Anniversary Love! Fergie and Josh Duhamel Celebrate Eight Years Married at the Beach with Son Axl

Life’s a beach for Fergie and Josh Duhamel!

The couple celebrated eight years of marriage on Tuesday with a family trip to the beach — which, of course, included their adorable 3-year-old son Axl Jack.

“8 years!! Love you babe,” the actor, 44, captioned a seaside shot of the threesome, all smiles while throwing up “hang 10” hand signs for the camera.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

8 years!! Love you babe. A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

8 years!! Love you babe. A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

Duhamel used the same caption for a second shot, where Fergie, 41, and Axl are hanging out in the middle of a manually dug mini pool on the sand.

In the fun photo, his wife rocks short shorts and a wide-brimmed hat, the gorgeous ocean providing the perfect backdrop to the scene.

“Happy 8th anniversary to my bae,” Fergie captioned a sunset snap of the happy couple posted the same day.

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋 A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Fergie on Why She Knew Josh Duhamel Was Going to Be an Amazing Dad

The anniversary ocean photo shoot comes shortly after the family enjoyed their New Year’s holiday soaking up the sun in Kihei, Hawaii.

During the trip, the Transformers star and “Life Goes On” singer looked blissful — and toned! — while frolicking in the waves.

“It feels good to feel sexy and have a good time, but also be a good example [as a mom],” Fergie told PEOPLE in December.