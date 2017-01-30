Felicia Day Welcomes Daughter Calliope Maeve

It’s a girl for Felicia Day!

The actress and Geek & Sundry founder welcomed a daughter last week, she announced on Twitter Monday morning.

“Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says ‘Bard in Training.’ #LessThanThree,” Day, 37, tweeted next to a photo of her baby girl’s tiny feet.

I went in to the hospital to have a baby last week and came back out not recognizing my own country. — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 30, 2017

The adorable proclamation came minutes after Day tweeted, “I went in to the hospital to have a baby last week and came back out not recognizing my own country.”

The new mom announced her pregnancy late in the game, with a baby bump shot on Instagram in early January — along with a cheeky caption, of course.

“She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned the selfie, in which she’s wearing a trucker hat saying “AS SEEN ON YOUR MOM” and pointing down at her bare baby belly.

Aside from BTVS and her internet prowess, Day is recognizable for her footprints across multiple fandom cultures and appearances at fan conventions over the years.

She also has roles in Eureka, Supernatural and, perhaps most famously, the 2008 viral internet web series Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog under her belt. Her memoir, You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost), was released in 2015.

Calliope is Day’s first child.