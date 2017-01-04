Baby Girl on the Way for Felicia Day

Felicia Day is going to be a mom — in three weeks!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress announced Tuesday on social media that she is expecting a little girl later this month.

“She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff,” Day, 37, captioned a selfie in which she’s pointing down at her bare baby belly.

She shared the same photo on Facebook, joking, “Just so it will pop up in some stupid FB slide show at the end of they year, I’ll post it here. SO this is happening this month.”

Aside from her eight-episode stint as Vi on BTVS in the early 2000s, Day is known for her appearances in Eureka, Supernatural and the 2008 viral internet web series Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. Her memoir, You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost), was released in 2015.

“The only thing you can do in this world is really accept who you are, and then the people who you need around there will be there for you,” the actress and author said at the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Interview Stage during VidCon 2015.

This will be Day’s first child.