Baby Boy on the Way for Fear the Walking Dead's Mercedes Mason and The Office's David Denman

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mercedes Mason and The Office‘s David Denman are about to become supporting characters at home.

The actors are expecting their first child, the mom-to-be announced Monday on social media.

“They are thrilled about their new addition and are looking forward to being parents to their baby boy,” a rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Mason, who stars as Ofelia on Fear, and Denman, who is best known as Pam’s ex Roy on The Office, wed in 2014.

“HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE…. @david_denman and I are pregnant (or this is the BIGGEST burrito I’ve ever eaten!)” Mason posted on Instagram, along with photos and video of her and Denman at their gender reveal party.

Mason’s Fear character was the subject of much speculation this summer as she remained unseen until the season’s final episodes, where she played a crucial role in the epic season 3 mid-season finale.