What Kylie's Daughter Has to Look Forward to: Inside The Fabulous Lives of the KarJenner Kids

It pays to be born into the Kardashian empire. Here’s a peek into the glam lives of Dream Kardashian, North and Saint West and Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

THEY TRAVEL IN STYLE 

Meanwhile, we have to wage an epic battle to secure a window seat.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

THEY HAVE THE CUTEST PETS EVER 

North West and Penelope Disick are the very lucky owners of these painfully adorable "sister puppies." Penelope's furry friend is named "Honey," while North's bestie goes by "Sushi." 

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

THEIR HOUSES ARE EQUIPPED WITH THE BEST TOYS

So many toy cars and basketball courts, not enough Saturday. 

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

THEY ALWAYS HAVE THE MERCH HOOKUP 

Life of Pablo T-shirts never sell out when you're a Kardashian. 

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

THEY HAVE BEST FRIENDS IN EACH OTHER

As cousins Penelope and North know, a big family means there will always be someone to watch your back and keep your secrets

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

THEY KNOW ABOUT THAT YACHT LIFE 

Sea ya later, boring old land activities. 

Source: Dream Kardashian/Instagram

THEY WEAR NOTHING BUT THE FINEST FASHIONS

And by the "finest fashions" we mean Rob Kardashian's sock line, Arthur George. The proud father posted this photo of his baby girl Dream all dressed up for the holidays. Lying in a red container decorated with Santa’s belt, the littlest Kardashian was dressed in an all-white ensemble accessorized with a clutch pompom headband. 

Source: Amber Rose/Instagram

THEY RUB ELBOWS WITH CELEBS

In addition to having actual celebrities for parents, the Kardashian kids get to meet all sorts of stars, even if the significance is lost on them because they don't yet understand the concept of fame. Here, Blac Chyna's bestie Amber Rose cradles Dream at the hospital.

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

THEY HAVE THE COOLEST AUNTS AND UNCLES IN THE WORLD

Khloé Kardashian loves twinning with her niece, Penelope, who at the tender age of 5 is basically a fashion icon.

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

THEY GET TO MEET IRL MERMAIDS

North and Penelope could not believe their luck at P's 4th birthday party.

Source: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

THEY ARE HIGH FASHION AS HELL

Just two days after Dream's birth, Rob Kardashian shared an Instagram shot of a gift his newborn daughter received from aunt Kim Kardashian West and uncle Kanye West: two new pairs of baby Yeezys: a black-and-white speckled pair, and a black pair. Unreal. That's right: at 2-days-old, Dream had two more pairs of Yeezys than most people ever will.

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

SERIOUSLY, THEY'RE MODELS IN TRAINING

Kendall, you'd better watch out.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

THEY GET FRONT-ROW SEATS AT FASHION SHOWS

Did we mention that this is highly unusual for the average American toddler?

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

THEIR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES ARE ALWAYS ON POINT

Penelope, Reign and Mason had the coolest group costume in all of Calabasas.

