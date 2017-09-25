What Kylie's Daughter Has to Look Forward to: Inside The Fabulous Lives of the KarJenner Kids
It pays to be born into the Kardashian empire. Here’s a peek into the glam lives of Dream Kardashian, North and Saint West and Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick
By Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
THEY TRAVEL IN STYLE
Meanwhile, we have to wage an epic battle to secure a window seat.
THEY HAVE THE CUTEST PETS EVER
North West and Penelope Disick are the very lucky owners of these painfully adorable "sister puppies." Penelope's furry friend is named "Honey," while North's bestie goes by "Sushi."
THEIR HOUSES ARE EQUIPPED WITH THE BEST TOYS
So many toy cars and basketball courts, not enough Saturday.
THEY ALWAYS HAVE THE MERCH HOOKUP
Life of Pablo T-shirts never sell out when you're a Kardashian.
THEY HAVE BEST FRIENDS IN EACH OTHER
As cousins Penelope and North know, a big family means there will always be someone to watch your back and keep your secrets.
THEY KNOW ABOUT THAT YACHT LIFE
Sea ya later, boring old land activities.
THEY WEAR NOTHING BUT THE FINEST FASHIONS
And by the "finest fashions" we mean Rob Kardashian's sock line, Arthur George. The proud father posted this photo of his baby girl Dream all dressed up for the holidays. Lying in a red container decorated with Santa’s belt, the littlest Kardashian was dressed in an all-white ensemble accessorized with a clutch pompom headband.
THEY RUB ELBOWS WITH CELEBS
In addition to having actual celebrities for parents, the Kardashian kids get to meet all sorts of stars, even if the significance is lost on them because they don't yet understand the concept of fame. Here, Blac Chyna's bestie Amber Rose cradles Dream at the hospital.
THEY HAVE THE COOLEST AUNTS AND UNCLES IN THE WORLD
Khloé Kardashian loves twinning with her niece, Penelope, who at the tender age of 5 is basically a fashion icon.
THEY GET TO MEET IRL MERMAIDS
North and Penelope could not believe their luck at P's 4th birthday party.
THEY ARE HIGH FASHION AS HELL
Just two days after Dream's birth, Rob Kardashian shared an Instagram shot of a gift his newborn daughter received from aunt Kim Kardashian West and uncle Kanye West: two new pairs of baby Yeezys: a black-and-white speckled pair, and a black pair. Unreal. That's right: at 2-days-old, Dream had two more pairs of Yeezys than most people ever will.
SERIOUSLY, THEY'RE MODELS IN TRAINING
Kendall, you'd better watch out.
THEY GET FRONT-ROW SEATS AT FASHION SHOWS
Did we mention that this is highly unusual for the average American toddler?
THEIR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES ARE ALWAYS ON POINT
Penelope, Reign and Mason had the coolest group costume in all of Calabasas.
