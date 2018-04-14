Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Eva Marcille Welcomes Son Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

Eva Marcille‘s baby boy is here!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fiancé Michael Sterling welcomed their first child together, son Michael Todd Sterling Jr., on Friday, April 13. Marcille has a 4-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship.

The baby boy arrived 5:59 p.m., measuring 19½ inches long and weighing in at 7 lbs., 3 oz.

The proud new mom shared a photo of her son’s information on Instagram, writing, “🤱🏽 All praises be to God!”

On Thursday, Marcille shared a selfie of herself inside of a hospital room with the caption, “So ready…. the calm before the storm 😳.”

Earlier on Friday, the model shared a photo of herself in bed awaiting her son’s delivery with the caption, “Still at it😳 Come on Mikey🤰🏽.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Joe Carlos Photography

RELATED: ANTM and RHOA‘s Eva Marcille Is Engaged: “I Said Yes!!!!”

Marcille, 33, revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in November, sharing a series of sweet images featuring Marcille, Sterling and her daughter — her only child with ex Kevin McCall — having a tea party.

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” the new mom recalled at the time of the sweet conversation between herself and her little girl.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” the America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner added with a laugh.

Paras Griffin/Getty

RELATED: Baby Boy on the Way for Eva Marcille

Marcille — who got engaged to Sterling, a lawyer, over the Christmas holidays — told PEOPLE in November that they had already chosen their son’s moniker, after his dad.

“Also known as Mikey — that’s what Marley calls him,” said the model and actress. “We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met.”

“So for our son to now have to live up to his dad, it lets me know that there is a great promise on his life, but it’s also terrifying because he has so much to live up to,” she added.