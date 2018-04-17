Pregnant Eva Longoria Reveals She Is 'Nervous' But 'Excited' About Giving Birth

Eva Longoria is currently counting down the days until she gets to meet her first child but, as her due date fast approaches, she reveals her nerves are growing alongside her baby boy.

The actress, who is expecting a son with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón, tells PEOPLE she is a little overwhelmed with emotion.

“[I’m] excited but nervous,” she says. “Nervous, excited, emotional.”

The star, 43, will have lots of support when the day comes, as she tells PEOPLE all her family will be at the hospital.

“They won’t be in the delivery room but they’ll be there,” she says.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Eva Longoria was supported by Felicity Huffman, Anna Faris, Ricky Martin JB Lacroix/WireImage

On Monday, she was surrounded by her Hollywood family as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She was joined by former Desperate Housewives costar Felicity Huffman as well as Ricky Martin.

While taking photographs in front of her star, Longoria was reunited with Huffman, 55, and Desperate Housewives creator, Marc Cherry.

“I would love a reunion!” Longoria tells PEOPLE about a possible reboot of the hit ABC series. “I always loved Gaby Solis, I miss being in her skin.”

RELATED: Eva Longoria Says Her Whole Body Is ‘Uncomfortable’ in Pregnancy: ‘Everything Gets Bigger’

Huffman brought Longoria to tears while she sat onstage during a heartfelt speech about the entrepreneur’s many gifts.

“Here’s why Eva is extraordinary,” Huffman said. “Not because she has fancy friends and has sleepovers at Victoria Beckham’s house and swings from the chandelier at 3 a.m. Not because she’s raised over $40 million for charity. Not because she’s an actress, director, producer, a philanthropist… but because she is kind, and because she is hopeful.”

“She is kind to everyone and she is hopeful for the world,” she continued, “And in these times where cynicism is confused for wisdom, clarity and reason, Eva stands with her feet firmly planted in courage, faith and compassion.”

Before her ceremony, Longoria shared her excitement on Instagram, with a photo from Hollywood Boulevard.

“What a dream come true today! Receiving my star on the Walk of Fame is an honor I can’t even believe I’m going to experience! Can’t wait to join all the legends and even more so, can’t wait for all of y’all to go and visit it! ⭐⭐⭐,” she wrote in the caption.

Among Longoria’s A-list guests were best friend Beckham (who designed her wedding dress), Overboard costars Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, Melanie Griffith, William H. Macy and Mario Lopez.