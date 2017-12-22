Eva Longoria Will 'Be an Amazing Mom': Pepe 'Lit a Spark in Her to Want to Get Pregnant'

Eva Longoria may be expecting her first child — a son — with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón, but a friend close to the star tells PEOPLE she’s already a natural when it comes to motherhood.

“Eva is such a caring and motherly person already,” the friend says. “She’s always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can’t wait to pass that along to her baby.”

It helps that the 42-year-old actress is a stepmom to Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“Eva and Pepe are already great parents to their three kids,” the friend continues, adding that Longoria was inspired to start a family of her own after becoming a stepmom.

“One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father. Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant.”

José 'Pepe' Antonio Bastón and Eva Longoria Dave Benett

A second source has noted Longoria — who helped organize Victoria Beckham’s baby shower in 2011 and Serena Williams’ earlier this year — has many close friends with younger kids.

“Eva is used to being around babies. She always looked like a natural. There is no doubt she will be an amazing mom,” the source said.

“Eva always had a different, amazing chemistry with Jose. Previous guys that she dated were boys. Jose is a family man, a successful businessman and seems more mature,” the insider continued. “It’s very obvious they have a special marriage. They always walk around hand-in-hand and are very affectionate.”

The source added: “Jose is very attentive and puts Eva on a pedestal. He treats her in a very special way.”

Eva Longoria BACKGRID

On Tuesday, Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE the actress and her husband are expecting a baby boy. According to the rep, Longoria is four months along.

The former Desperate Housewives star has been with 49-year-old Bastón — who is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America — since 2013. The two were engaged in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December 2015, and tied the knot in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico.

Longoria previously spoke to PEOPLE about her step-children. “They’ve been such a gift in my life,” she explained, adding that while a baby wasn’t a must-have for the family she built with Bastón, one would be “icing on the cake.”