Eva Longoria is pregnant — with a baby boy!

The former Desperate Housewives star, 42, is expecting her first child with husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The actress is four months along with a son.

Bastón, 49, is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. The couple, who began dating in 2013 and were engaged in Dubai in December 2015, were married in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico. The star-studded party even included a fireworks display.

Eva Longoria at the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2017 on Dec. 6

The former star of NBC’s comedy Telenovela spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of having children shortly after she announced her engagement.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” Longoria said. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Eva Longoria with husband José Baston in Beverly Hills on Oct. 13, 2017

Though this is the first child for Longoria, the baby will have older-sibling guidance: He or she will join Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria said of Bastón’s kids in 2015, adding that while a baby isn’t a must-have for the new family she’s building with Bastón one would be “icing on the cake.”

“I don’t feel like we are lacking because we don’t have a baby,” she added.