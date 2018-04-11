Eva Longoria‘s story about learning she was pregnant is a little unconventional.

The first-time mom-to-be — who’s expecting a baby boy with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón — paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to chat with the host about her new role in the upcoming Overboard remake, as well as how her pregnancy was progressing.

“I was directing The Mick — I direct a lot of comedies, and I was on set,” Longoria recalled of first discovering she was expecting.

“I was really tired and really sick and I was like, ‘They must think I’m so lazy.’ But I was pregnant,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 43, jokes that it was easy to keep her news under wraps from the public since her pregnancy has been incorrectly reported “every month, for the last 20 years of my life.”

“I had a burger and they’re like, ‘Eva’s pregnant.’ I had a pizza and they’re like, ‘Baby bump!’ ” she explains. “And finally, the tabloids came out and they were like, ‘Eva’s gained weight.’ ”

“And I was like, ‘I am pregnant!’ ” Longoria explains. “They were like, ‘Eva’s fat.’ ”

The star admits that even though she sometimes forgets she’s pregnant, expecting her first child has brought a ton of changes to her body.

“Everything’s uncomfortable,” she laments. “It’s not just your belly — everything gets bigger. I’ve never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs, they’re in the way of everything. It’s hard.”

Overboard premieres May 4 in theaters across the country.