Eva Longoria Is Going to 'Live in Leggings' for the Remainder of Her Pregnancy

“I’m in the golden months right now,” explains the actress, 42. “I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over.”

Longoria and her husband, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón, will welcome their first child together, a son, in May. She says Bastón, who has three children from a previous marriage, is “ecstatic” about their new addition and that she’s ready to “embark” on this new journey.

“I don’t know anything about the mom world even though I have a lot of nieces and a lot of girlfriends with kids,” she says. “I’ve been reading, and it’s a lot of information and things to absorb.”

She adds of her baby boy on the way, “I can’t wait for him to be here!”

Though Longoria, who next stars in the April 13 movie Overboard, admits she’s going to “live in leggings” and dresses for the rest of her pregnancy, there’s one thing she can’t wait to wear after her son’s arrival: jeans.

“I think everybody looks forward to the jean moment when you go, ‘It fits!’ ” she says. “I’m resistant to buying maternity wear just because I’ve been wearing my stuff and now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m like, ‘I’m so uncomfortable!’ ”

“So I have broken down and bought some pregnancy leggings and mostly bottoms because it’s just impossible now to wear my old clothes.”

Longoria feels “lucky” that most of her pregnancy occurred over the winter months because she had no trouble layering and hiding her bump under coats and big sweaters.

“Now that we’re getting into spring and I’m going to be getting bigger, I’ll have to have a new approach,” she says.

While creating the Eva Longoria Collection — which launched Wednesday on HSN — Longoria recalls that she was “very” hands-on.

“[I was] involved in everything from designing different styles, grabbing different influences, reading trend books, reading trend colors and working with our design house here in L.A.,” she says. “It’s a long process from fittings, to models, to stitching, to textiles and to shooting the lookbooks.”

On March 22, Longoria will appear on the network to sell her line to viewers.

“I love talking about why I chose that silhouette, why I chose that textile, how you should wear it … what woman this is for, and you can’t do that with garments hanging on a rack in a store,” she says.

“With HSN, you can just speak to each garment, you can talk about the emotion you want women to feel when they put it on. I want them to feel power, and I want them to feel beautiful.”

Another thing she loves about HSN is that it gives her access to one of her guilty pleasures. “I am a kitchen gadget person, so don’t throw a kitchen gadget in front of me on HSN because I will buy it,” Longoria says.

The styles in her line range in price from a $29 graphic tee with a wine slogan to a $99 jumpsuit, and she says the fabrics and ruffles “scream feminine.”