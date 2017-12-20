Eva Longoria has yet to publicly comment on her pregnancy with husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón but she may have quietly hinted the baby news.

On Tuesday, Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE the star is four months along with a son. But just hours before news broke that she’s expecting her first child, the actress, 42, shared a cryptic caption on Instagram and Twitter.

“He makes me blush #TuesdayMood,” the Desperate Housewives alum said along with a photo from her OWN magazine cover story.

Eva Longoria and husband José 'Pepe' Antonio Bastón in France on May 25

Though “he” could be referring to photographer Diego Uchitel or even her husband, many fans and followers speculated that the gender pronoun was a subtle clue about her baby on the way.

Bastón, 49, is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. The couple, who began dating in 2013 and were engaged in Dubai in December 2015, were married in May 2016 in Mexico.

Back in summer 2015, the former star of NBC’s comedy Telenovela spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of having children shortly after she announced her engagement.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” Longoria said. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Though this is the first child for Longoria, her child will have older-sibling guidance, he will join Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria said of Bastón’s kids in 2015, adding that while a baby isn’t a must-have for the new family she’s building with Bastón one would be “icing on the cake.”