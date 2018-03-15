Eva Longoria finally has a great pair of maternity jeans — from good friend Khloé Kardashian!

The Overboard actress, 42, was delighted by Kardashian’s thoughtfulness at sending her a pair of Good American maternity jeans.

Longoria, who is expecting her first child — a boy — with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón, shared the gift on her Instagram stories on Wednesday and couldn’t stop gushing.

“I was just looking at these today because of Khloé and Good American has maternity jeans!” she said in the video. “I have been searching the world for maternity jeans, you guys. I can’t ever bring myself to wear jeans right now because it just feels like crazy time… for it to be around my stomach.”

Eva Longoria received a pair of maternity jeans from Khloé Kardashian's Good American clothing line

The producer continued, saying, “But then I saw Khloé was doing them and I thought oh man I want some of those! Look at this band! Yay! Thank you, Khloé.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She recently starred in a campaign for her brand’s new line of maternity jeans called Good Mama.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” Kardashian — who’s expecting a baby girl with Cleveland Cavaliers’ Thompson — told PEOPLE exclusively.

“Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explained. “With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

Longoria also received a Sleepea, which helps parents swaddle babies. “Look at this guys, it’s a little contraption. But it’s pink, maybe they don’t know I’m having a boy,” she said. “Well, he can wear pink. Real men wear pink!”

Longoria also received a bottle of nail polish and a necklace from Kendra Scott

Her friend Kendra Scott also sent her a necklace, taupe nail polish and a black picture frame. The star was also happy to see a photo of her with friends Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez from the Costume Designers Guild in a frame.

Longoria loved her photo with Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez

The former Desperate Housewives star recently told Access that she was “leaning” on Washington for pregnancy advice. The Scandal actress is already mother to 3-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi and 17-month-old son Caleb Kelechi.

“Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I’ve been leaning on during pregnancy,” Longoria said. “She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She’s been an endless source of information.”

She added, “And she gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It’s like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I’ll pass it on. Kerry’s been amazing.”