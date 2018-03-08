Pregnant Eva Longoria Says She's 'Leaning' On Kerry Washington as She Prepares to Welcome a Son

Eva Longoria is counting on some great friends to help her during her pregnancy journey.

The former Desperate Housewives star, 42, revealed she turns to Scandal star Kerry Washington for advice throughout her pregnancy.

Washington, 41, is a mother to two children: 3-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi and 17-month-old son Caleb Kelechi, so it makes sense that the two would bond over motherhood.

“Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I’ve been leaning on during pregnancy,” Longoria told Access in an interview on Wednesday. “She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She’s been an endless source of information.”

She added, “And she gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It’s like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I’ll pass it on. Kerry’s been amazing.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and” birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

The two were recently photographed together alongside Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills last month, with the two rubbing Longoria’s belly.

“Sisters from other misters,” Washington captioned a shot on Instagram. “That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties!”

Eva Longoria with Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez Christopher Polk/Getty

Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the former Desperate Housewives star and her husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón were expecting a baby boy together, revealing at the time that she was four months along.

Bastón is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Expecting First Child — a Boy!

“One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father,” a friend close to the star told PEOPLE of Longoria at the time.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant,” added the pal.

While the couple hasn’t revealed if they already had a baby name planned, Longoria seemed receptive to a couple of names that Access suggested such as “Jaime” and “Cristian.”

As for her ideal baby name, she merely said, “They can’t be weird… and they have to be Spanish.”