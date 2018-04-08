Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Watching the Sunset on Final Day of Vacation

Eva Longoria had the perfect companion to watch a beautiful sunset: her growing baby bump!

The 43-year-old actress — who is expecting her first child with her husband, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón — shared a few videos on her Instagram stories on Saturday as she watched the sun go down on her final day of vacation.

“Last day of vacation. Look at that sunset,” she said while lounging on a chair and trying out the flower crown Instagram filter.

In another video, she rubbed her belly as she shared, “We’re going to miss it here, me and the baby bump.”

The first-time mom-to-be hasn’t been shy about sharing her pregnancy journey, including plenty of photos highlighting her baby’s growth.

She shared a shot last week that showed her silhouette as the sunset created a beautiful setting behind her, then posted another close-up in honor of Easter.

“Happy Easter from my egg to yours!!” she captioned the photo.

In February, Longoria told PEOPLE that she was enjoying being “in the golden months” of her pregnancy.

“I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over,” she continued, adding that her husband is also “ecstatic” about the new addition to their family.

The actress has also shared that as she prepares for the birth of her first child, she’s been getting lots of advice from her friend Kerry Washington, who is a mother to 3-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi and 17-month-old son Caleb Kelechi.

“Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I’ve been leaning on during pregnancy,” Longoria told Access in an interview last month. “She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She’s been an endless source of information.”

“And she gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It’s like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I’ll pass it on,” she added. “Kerry’s been amazing.”