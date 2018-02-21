Eva Longoria Shows Off Bump As Kerry Washington Says 'That Baby's Gonna Have a Lotta Aunties'

Eva Longoria is learning that red carpet style can be a bit more challenging when you’re dressing for two.

The actress — who is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón — hit the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night to introduce award-winner Kerry Washington.

On the red carpet, Washington and Gina Rodriguez posed with the mom-to-be and hammed it up with her growing belly.

“Sisters from other misters,” the Scandal star, 41, captioned a shot on Instagram. “That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties!”‘

Want all the latest pregnancy and” birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Gina Rodriguez, Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for JumpLine

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Though the 42-year-old turned heads in a pale pink satin dress with a matching duster, she admitted that she’s having extra difficulty in deciding what to wear as her baby bump grows.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Celebrates Her 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘I Never Thought I Would Get Married Again’

As she approached the podium to give her speech, Longoria jokingly acted exhausted. (In reality, the pregnant star is still mastering hikes.) But she revealed the real issue was getting dressed.

“It’s hard enough to decide what to wear to these things, oh my God,” she announced. “My Spanx don’t fit anymore!”

Longoria then introduced Washington, who took home the spotlight award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine

Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for JumpLine

Longoria is no stranger to getting glam while expecting. She wore a custom long-sleeved silk jersey Genny gown in black to support the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes in January.

Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the former Desperate Housewives star and her husband were expecting a baby boy together, revealing at the time that she was four months along.

Bastón is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

“One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father,” a friend close to the star told PEOPLE of Longoria at the time.

“Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant,” added the pal.