Eva Longoria Shares Baby Bump Photo as She Wishes Fans a 'Happy Easter From My Egg to Yours’

Eva Longoria is celebrating Easter by showing her baby bump some love!

While holding a brightly colored Easter egg, the former Desperate Housewives star — who is expecting her first child with her husband, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón — shared a photo of her growing bump as she enjoyed the springtime holiday.

“Happy Easter from my egg to yours!! #HappyEaster 🌸🐰🐣🌸,” Longoria, 43, wrote alongside the sweet photo.

While lounging around in an orange bikini on Saturday, Longoria had previously revealed in a video posted on her Instagram Stories that she would be “having a nice, relaxing weekend for Easter.”

Later that evening, the expectant mother also posted a photo of herself rubbing her stomach while the sun set behind her.

“Hope you all are having a relaxing weekend!” she captioned the snap. “Happy Saturday!”

Longoria previously told PEOPLE that she was enjoying being “in the golden months” of her pregnancy.

“I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over,” she continued, adding that her husband is also “ecstatic” about the new addition to their family.

The actress has also shared that as she prepares for the birth of her first child, she’s been getting lots of advice from her friend Kerry Washington, who is a mother to 3-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi and 17-month-old son Caleb Kelechi

“Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I’ve been leaning on during pregnancy,” Longoria told Access in an interview last month. “She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She’s been an endless source of information.”

“And she gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It’s like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I’ll pass it on,” she added. “Kerry’s been amazing.”