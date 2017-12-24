Eva Longoria is celebrating Christmas in Miami as a mom-to-be!

The 42-year-old star’s fans got a first, good look at her baby bump on Sunday when actress Olivia Munn shared a photo of the pair enjoying tacos in the Florida city.

“Christmas in Miami,” she wrote. “When friends become family.”

In the image, both women were holding beverages that Munn covered up with holiday stickers. Longoria rested her hand on her hip, highlighting her changing figure.

Earlier in the weekend, Longoria was spotted enjoying a boat ride in Miami while vacationing with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón.

Longoria covered up in aviator sunglasses and a hat, with her black top giving a glimpse of her bump. She was spotted smooching the dad-to-be while exhibiting her sea legs.

Also on Sunday, Longoria marked Christmas Eve with a fun photo — taken on dry land. In an image shared to Instagram, Longoria posed in front of a tree decorated in gold leaves and oversized ornaments. The picture appears to be from earlier in the month, however— before Longoria’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE — when the Desperate Housewives alum attended the L’Oreal Women Of Worth Awards in New York City in a sparkly black dress.

“It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas! #NavidadModeOn” she captioned the snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Although Longoria is spending the holidays as a mom-to-be for the first time, she’s had a lot of practice as stepmom to Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“Eva and Pepe are already great parents to their three kids,” a friend recently told PEOPLE, adding that Longoria was inspired to start a family of her own after becoming a stepmom. “One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father. Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant.”

And the star is already tuned into parenthood.

“Eva is such a caring and motherly person already,” the friend said. “She’s always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can’t wait to pass that along to her baby.”

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Expecting First Child — a Boy!

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” the actress previously said of her husband’s kids.

Longoria has been with 49-year-old Bastón — who is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America — since 2013. The two were engaged in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December 2015, and tied the knot in May 2016 in Mexico.

Pure Happiness 😊 #HappyHumpDay A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:40am PST

RELATED: Inside Eva Longoria’s Love Story with Husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón

Though she has yet to officially address her pregnancy, on social media, Wednesday, Longoria shared a photo of herself from her upcoming Oprah magazine feature, captioning it, “Pure happiness.”