Eva Amurri Reveals Her Night Nurse Dropped Son and Cracked His Skull: ‘I’m in an Emotionally Bad Place’

But Amurri Martino assured readers that she can no longer handle anyone but herself taking care of her children.

“It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now,” she wrote, adding that she no longer has help during the night and takes care of her son on her own. “Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack– my heart races and tears spring to my eyes.

She went on to say that she sometimes gets dizzy spells, and often feels overwhelmed and nauseous. Her appetite “has decreased to nothing” and she has been having a difficult time sleeping. She said she realized she was “not okay” when her daughter Marlowe fell while they were at a playground.

“Within ten minutes she was totally fine and normal– but I stood there while Kyle held me, sobbing and shaking, while my scared two year old watched,” she recalled. “I think I need to take some things off of my plate. It’s time to really face this all and find a solution.”

Amurri Martino added that she believes she is dealing with “some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, possibly linked to some form of Postpartum Depression.” She also said she is seeking help from a therapist to deal with the trauma.

“I have somehow retained a lot of optimism and humor through these challenges, and there have been many moments in the past month where I have found silver linings in the day– but the storm under the surface has been brewing to a point that I can no longer ignore.”

And for her New Year’s resolution, Amurri Martino wrote that she hopes for a more smooth year overall.

“With open arms, I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change, and to love myself a lot more unconditionally.”