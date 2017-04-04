Family Ties! Eva Amurri Martino Shares Photo of Her Kids with Mom Susan Sarandon in Honor of Grandmother’s 94th Birthday

Four generations in one photo!

On Sunday, actress and blogger Eva Amurri Martino posted an Instagram snap featuring herself, mom Susan Sarandon, son Major James, 5 months, daughter Marlowe Mae, 2½, and Sarandon’s mother Leonora.

In the caption accompanying the sweet family moment, the mother of two shared details about the family gathering in honor of her kids’ great-grandma.

“Today my 94 year old grandmother met my son for the first time,” wrote Amurri Martino, 32. “Most of my cousins (more than 40!), and their babies, gathered to celebrate my grandmother’s birthday a couple weeks early.”

She continues, “She didn’t know we were going to celebrate her birthday and when she realized she started crying.”

With the caption’s conclusion, Amurri Martino credits her grandmother — who, in the photo, is holding a smiling Marlowe close and pointing at the camera with one perfectly painted fingernail — with inspiring the Hollywood-bred mother of two to live her life in a similar fashion.

“It’s amazing to think that the 60+ people who were present today were there because this strong woman started a family,” she writes. “I can only hope to be 94 one day, surrounded by my grandchildren and great grandchildren … rocking a super chic coral manicure.”

“#HappilyEvaAfter #Family #FamilyReunion #HappyBirthdayGigi,” Amurri Martino hashtagged the snap, in which Sarandon, 70, is holding a curious-looking Major on her lap.

Amurri Martino has been open about the ups and downs she has experienced as a parent, alongside husband of five years Kyle Martino.

On New Year’s Day, the actress blogged on her website Happily Eva After about her struggle with depression after the family’s night nurse dropped Major — an incident from which he suffered a cracked skull.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours,” she wrote on Instagram following her blog’s publication. “It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family.”

She added of parenthood, “Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents.”