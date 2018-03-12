Erin Burnett is pregnant with her third child!

The CNN OutFront anchor, 41, is expecting another baby with her husband David Rubulotta, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We are so excited for number three. As one of three myself, I think it’s a lucky number!” Burnett tells PEOPLE.

The couple — who wed in December 2012 — is already parents to son Nyle, 4, and daughter Colby, 2½.

With a growing family, Burnett previously revealed having children has shaped her job and how she covers news stories related to gun violence and war.

“I guess in a way because it’s more tangible in my mind. It’s not even so much about having kids, but as you start to get older, you’re like, ‘Gosh, we used to be that generation that everyone talked about, the future is yours,’ ” she told The Wrap in February 2016.

“I do think about it, on what kind of world my children will live in, and how I want it to be a place they want to explore and make their own,” Burnett continued.

Shortly after welcoming son Nyle in 2013, Burnett told PEOPLE, “We’ve always wanted this and we’re very lucky.”

She added, “Seeing him for the first time was the most awe-inspiring, joyful moment of our lives.”