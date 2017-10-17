Erika Christensen Says ‘It Took a Good While’ for Nursing to ‘Click’: It Was the ‘Only Time I Actually Cried’

Erika Christensen is opening up about her initial struggle to nurse her daughter Shane in the latest PEOPLE Celeb Parents Get Real.

“The only time I actually cried was after I had already hired the lactation consultant, and she made it seem so easy. Then she left and I tried on my own and I still couldn’t figure it out,” says Christensen, 35.

The actress adds, “It took a good while to get the nursing to click.” Christensen says the frustration made her cry, and lament, ” ‘I can’t do it.’ ”

“And then I got myself together and tried again,” she shares.

Christensen shares her 15-month-old with husband Cole Maness.

Further opening up about the effect breastfeeding had on her postpartum body, Christensen shares, “the nursing just took it out of me.”

“It requires so much energy to nurse your child, that’s really what did it for me,” she says of losing the baby weight. “You burn a lot of calories.”