Erica Rose is about to become a mom of two!

The Bachelor alum is pregnant with her second child and first with husband Charles Sanders, she announced on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of herself, Sanders and her 18-month-old daughter Holland Rose Madeleine.

In the photograph, the mom-to-be is wearing a long-sleeve fitted gray top, with her hand placed over her noticeable baby bump, while Holland is sporting a shirt that reads, “BIG SIS.”

“So excited to announce that we will soon be a family of four!” Rose, 35, captioned the post. “Baby Sanders coming this August 👶🏻💛. #bigsis #twoundertwo #familyoffour”

Rose — who competed on season 9 of The Bachelor and later starred in Bachelor Pad seasons 2 and 3 — welcomed Holland with ex-fiancé Galen Gentry in September 2016.

The former couple named their daughter after Rose’s late aunt Holly, who died of cancer.

Rose and Sanders tied the knot in December, where the bride wore two wedding gowns: a plunging white lace dress from Ventura’s Bridal Fashions for the ceremony, and a custom blush lace number with a see-through panel designed by her “friend and fashionista Alex Martinez,” for the reception.

Among the Bachelor Nation guests? Rose’s former suitor Lorenzo Borghese, Vienna Girardi, AshLee Frazier Williams and Renee Simlak.

Little Holland was involved in the couple’s exchange of vows — a responsibility her mom wrote “she loved” on Instagram alongside a snap from the ceremony.