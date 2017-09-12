Eric and Lara Trump Welcome Son Eric

It’s a boy for Eric and Lara Trump.

The couple welcomed a son on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the new dad announced on Twitter.

“[Lara] and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump’ at 8:50 this morning,” he tweeted, sharing the first photo of their newborn.

The baby boy joins the couple’s dogs Charlie and Ben, plus eight cousins — Eric’s brother Don Jr. has five kids with his wife Vanessa, while sister Ivanka has three with husband Jared Kushner.

The newest Trump is the first child for Eric, 33, and Lara, 34, and the ninth grandchild for President Trump.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

The spouses — who dated for six years before marrying at Mar-A-Lago in 2014 — confirmed their baby on the way to PEOPLE in March, with Eric sharing, “We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool.”

Former Inside Edition producer and animal philanthropist Lara told PEOPLE at the time that she was “exhausted” in the early stages of her pregnancy.

“Until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me,” she said at the time. “It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now.”

“I knew I always wanted kids someday,” Lara added in March, saying her husband would be “an amazing dad” if his time spent with Don Jr. and Ivanka’s kids is any indication.

“The nieces and nephews love hanging with him,” she explained. “He’s the cool uncle. He’s watched Frozen many times.”

As for their son’s name, Eric said, “We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out.”