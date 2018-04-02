And baby makes five!

Jessie James Decker and her NFL husband Eric Decker welcomed their third child, son Forrest Bradley Decker, on Saturday, March 31, she announced Monday on Instagram.

“We are so in love,” the new mom, 29, captioned her birth announcement featuring her holding her newborn son, who weighed in at 9 lbs.

The couple, who wed in 2013, is already parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose and 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr.

The arrival of baby boy comes after the Kittenish creator shared her final baby bump photo on March 30 after months of sharing her pregnancy progress.

Being a parent has always been the top priority for the pair amid their already busy schedules as she continues to build her empire and he plays for the Tennessee Titans.

“It may sound old-school of me, but being a mom comes first,” the country star said in the March 2018 issue of Pregnancy & Newborn magazine. “My personal career and needs are secondary. If anything gets in the way of me being a good mom or wife, I simply say no.”

Eric and Jesse James Decker with son Eric and daughter Vivi Jessie James Decker/Twitter

In February, the expectant Eric & Jessie reality star told fans and followers that her baby boy on the way would likely be the last time she carries a child.

“Realize this is my last baby and how special it’s been. We are SO excited to meet him,” she wrote on Instagram along with an update on her growing bump.

The couple announced that they were expecting in October 2017 followed by an adorable video that same month that revealed they would be welcoming another boy.

In late February, Jessie and Eric enjoyed a beach vacation for their babymoon.