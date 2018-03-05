See the Adorable Video of Enrique Iglesias Covering His Baby with Kisses: 'Can't Get Enough'

Sealed with a kiss!

Enrique Iglesias shared a sweet video to his Instagram account Sunday, showing him kissing one of his twins over and over again while repeating, “Muah!” The little one looks a little bewildered, but adorably so.

“No, Dad, don’t kiss me so much!” says Iglesias, 42, near the end of the clip, captioning it, “Can’t get enough of my sunshine.”

Iglesias and longtime love Anna Kournikova welcomed Nicholas and Lucy on Dec. 16 in Miami. They are the first children for both the “El Baño” singer and Kournikova, 36.

“It was a perfectly normal pregnancy, she didn’t have to do mandatory bed rest at any time,” Iglesias’ mother Isabel Preysler told Hola magazine in January. “Anna hasn’t had to hide. She has a very simple and homey life.”

Iglesias’ sister Tamara Falcó Preysler also spoke to Hola about her new niece and nephew, sharing, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique.”

In an interview with Vanitatis, Falcó said in December, “I became an aunt twice in an instant. Babies are always welcome and I thank God for so many blessings. It was a great Christmas present.”