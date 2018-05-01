Enrique Iglesias can’t escape the cuteness of his kids.

The singer shared a too-cute photograph of himself with one of his 4-month-old twins to Instagram late Monday evening, in which he’s holding the adorable infant in one arm and peering down lovingly.

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s little one seems to take after their famous parents, flashing a dazzling smile at the camera for the candid moment.

“I still can’t believe … you’re mine,” Iglesias, 42, wrote alongside the sweet post.

Nicholas and Lucy were born Dec. 16 in Miami, TMZ reported at the time, to Iglesias and longtime love Kournikova.

The couple shared their babies’ first photos to Instagram in January, featuring the twins wearing gray onesies and snuggling up with Iglesias and Kournikova, 36.

“My Sunshine,” the new dad captioned his photo, later sharing an adorable video of himself covering one of the babies with a healthy dose of kisses.

Iglesias expressed the joys of being a parent to his fans during a March concert in Budapest, Hungary, marking the first time he has publicly spoken about his twins.

“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” he enthusiastically told the crowd at the Budapest Sports Arena, as seen in video captured by attendees.

In addition to the sweet shout-out, the father of two also dedicated messages to his fans and Kournikova, adding, “Actually three things: I love my girl and I super f—ing love you guys for being here tonight. This is for your loyalty.”