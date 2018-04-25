Family Goals! Enrique Iglesias Poses with Both of His 4-Month-Old Twins on 'Game Day'

Does Enrique Iglesias have two future soccer stars on his hands?

The singer is bonding with his 4-month-old twins Nicholas and Lucy over the sport, as seen in a new photo shared to his Instagram, Wednesday. In it, the 42-year-old held a baby in each arm as they focused their attention on the Liverpool versus Roma soccer match on television.

“Game day!! ⚽⚽⚽,” Iglesias captioned the sweet shot.

While Iglesias sported a grey and black baseball cap, Lucy appeared to be wearing a floral print outfit and pink bib, while her brother Nicholas rocked bees on his bib.

Hopefully, the twins will be equally enamored with tennis, mom Anna Kournikova‘s sport.

The babies, born Dec. 16 after a “very undercover” pregnancy, are the first children for both Iglesias and 36-year-old Kournikova, who have been together for over a decade and a half.

Iglesias expressed the joys of being a father last month to his fans during a concert in Budapest, Hungary, marking the first time he has publicly spoken out about his expanded family.

“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” he enthusiastically told the crowd at the Budapest Sports Arena, as seen in video captured by attendees.

In addition to the sweet shout-out, the father of two also dedicated a message to Kournikova.

“Actually three things: I love my girl and I super f—— love you guys for being here tonight. This is for your loyalty,” Iglesias added.

The singer’s mother, Isabel Preysler, recently spoke to Hola magazine about her new grandchildren, as well, gushing that “Enrique is extraordinarily happy.”

Earlier this month, Iglesias shared a sweet video on Instagram, showing him kissing one of his twins over and over again while repeating, “Muah!” And in a separate post, Kournikova copied Iglesias’ caption as she smooched the cheek of the other baby.

Their joint clips came nearly two months after the pair confirmed the arrival of their twins when they shared the first photos of the children.