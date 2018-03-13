Enrique Iglesias Says 'I Love My Babies' as He Talks About His Twins for the First Time

Enrique Iglesias is so enamored with his twins!

The singer, 42, expressed the joys of being a father to his fans during a concert in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday evening, marking the first time he has publicly spoken out about his kids, Nicholas and Lucy.

“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” Iglesias enthusiastically told the crowd at the Budapest Sports Arena as seen in video captured by attendees.

In addition to the sweet shout-out, the father of two also dedicated a message to the mother of his twins and partner of 16 years, Anna Kournikova.

“Actually three things: I love my girl and I super f—ing love you guys for being here tonight. This is for your loyalty,” Iglesias added.

Enrique Iglesias Enrique Iglesias/Instagram

The couple welcomed their son and daughter on Dec. 16 in Miami.

Earlier this month, Iglesias shared a sweet video on Instagram, showing him kissing one of his twins over and over again while repeating, “Muah!” And in a separate post, Kournikova copied Iglesias’ caption as she smooched the cheek of the other baby.

Their joint clips came nearly two months after the pair confirmed the arrival of their babies when they shared the first photos of the twins.

Iglesias has long thought Kournikova would be the “ideal mother,” telling PEOPLE en Español in 2007, “I think she’d be the perfect mother, and I say it regardless of whether I’d be with her or not.”