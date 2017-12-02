New mom Eniko Parrish is celebrating her pregnancy with a very special video just one week after giving birth to her first child.

Kevin Hart‘s wife shared a stunning time-lapse video of her growing baby bump while doing squat workouts on her back patio. The video ends with a recent video of Parrish doing squats while holding her newborn son.

Parrish, who gave birth to son Kenzo on Nov. 21, showed off her amazing transformation while Beyoncé‘s “7/11” played in the background.

“#fbf Thx to my awesome trainer @rebeccabroxfit for documenting such a dope pregnancy time-lapse vid,” she wrote in the caption. “It was a simple & cute idea when you suggested it to me and it came out perfect..i couldn’t be happier to see US grow together😉…pregnancy is beautiful 🤗#babyZo 👼🏽.”

Parrish worked hard to keep her fit figure in the lead up her son’s arrival and then went right back to training following his birth. The new mom showed off her post-pregnancy weight in a mirror selfie on Wednesday, while also detailing how she kept her pregnancy “drama free.”

“1 week postpartum 💪🏽,” she wrote in the caption. “I gained a total of 22 lbs during my entire pregnancy. With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight. 😜”

“I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s,” she continued. “I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good! 😊#WCW #TheNaturalWay.”

While Parrish said her pregnancy was stress-free, her family did face turmoil before their newest member arrived.

Before their son was born, Hart, 38, apologized to his wife and family on Instagram after he became the target of an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal.

Despite seeking peace for her pregnancy, the cheating allegations took a toll on her, a second source told PEOPLE previously.

“She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said.

Kenzo is the couple’s first child together. Hart is also a father to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.